Celtic snatch late win to doom Lazio’s European campaign

Lazio’s Europa League campaign is all but over after Olivier Ntcham snatched a 2-1 win for Celtic in the dying seconds at the Stadio Olimpico on Thursday.

Simone Inzaghi’s side knew that they would likely need to win to have any hope of topping Group E, but Ciro Immobile’s opener was cancelled out by a James Forrest strike in the first half.

Chances fell at both ends in an open second half, but Ntcham’s composed finish with seconds remaining secured victory for the Scottish champions.

Cluj’s 1-0 victory over Rennes in the other fixture means that the Biancocelesti can’t catch group leaders Celtic on 10 points, while they are six points behind the second-placed Romanians with two games remaining.

Lazio took an early lead when Manuel Lazzari’s cross was nodded into the path of Immobile to fire in a volley at the back post.

But the hosts were punished for their sloppiness when Sergej Milinkovic-Savic gave the ball away on the edge of his own box before Francesco Acerbi’s mis-timed interception gave Celtic winger James Forrest the time and space to drill in the equaliser.

Fraser Forster was alert to superbly deny Luis Alberto with a one-handed save in the closing stages, before Valon Berisha’s slack pass allowed Celtic to race forward in the final minute of injury time, with Ntcham dinking a finish beyond Thomas Strakosha.