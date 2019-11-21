Chelsea and Giroud open to forward’s Inter move

World Cup-winning French striker Olivier Giroud is ready to leave Chelsea in January with Serie A and Inter being the 33-year-old’s preferred destination.

Giroud, who joined Chelsea from rivals Arsenal in January 2018, has only made four appearances for the London club so far this term with Frank Lampard preferring to select young England striker Tammy Abraham to lead the line.

The French striker is now waiting for Inter to make a bid for him in January, according to a report by Corriere dello Sport.

With both Giroud and Chelsea ready to part company when the transfer window opens the Nerazzurri will have to move quickly as several Chinese clubs have also expressed an interest in the World Cup winner.

Antonio Conte’s side are chasing their first Scudetto in a decade and if Inter can make a deal to sign Giroud his experience could provide a vital new dimension to their attack in the second-half of the season.