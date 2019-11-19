Chiellini: I’m hoping to be back for Juventus by February or March

Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini is targeting February or March for his return as his comeback from an ACL injury continues.

The 35-year-old has been out of action since the start of the season after suffering the injury in training, but he is confident that his recovery is progressing well.

“I hope to be ready by February or March,” he told Tuttomercatoweb. “However there is still a long way to go.

“I’ve been abroad for a few days but I will return and continue my rehabilitation, which is going well, but patience is needed.

Juventus have improved in recent weeks under the tutelage of Maurizio Sarri, and Chiellini believes more time is needed for the club to take in the tactician’s ideas.

“After so many years under [Massimiliano] Allegri, any coach would have been different,” he added. “The results are on our side.

“Some patience is needed to see the ideas of the coach but, in the meantime, the important thing is to earn lots of points and my teammates are doing that.”

Italy stunned everyone by downing Armenia 9-1 on Tuesday, and Chiellini paid tribute to coach Roberto Mancini for turning things around.

“It’s a surprising result but I congratulated the coach, even after the win against Bosnia-Herzegovina,” he said. “He changed the team’s trajectory in a such a short time and figured out what was needed to get this group on track.

“He deserves all the credit because he is the reason for this rebirth.”