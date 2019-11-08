Serie A’s sacking season in full flow: Who’s next?

Coach sackings have come thick and fast in the early stages of the 2019/20 Serie A campaign, which should not surprise followers of Italian football due to the notorious reputation that club owners in Italy have for firing tacticians.
So far AC Milan, Sampdoria, Genoa, and Brescia have changed their coaches while Udinese are looking for a permanent replacement for Igor Tudor because caretaker coach Luca Gotti does not want the role on a full-time basis.
Five tacticians have already lost their jobs in the opening 11 rounds and it is probable that the trend will continue as the season progresses.
Here are Forza Italian Football’s five potential candidates to face the sack next in Serie A.
Walter Mazzarri – Torino
After being eliminated by English club Wolverhampton Wanderers in the final round of Europa League qualifiers, Torino’s tumultuous start to the season has continued in Serie A and the Granata are sitting 14th in the Italian league table.
Coach Walter Mazzarri sets his team up to defend deep and rely on counter-attacks to score but his methods are not working at the moment. Star striker Andrea Belotti is often isolated in attack and the defence is missing the experience of the recently retired Emiliano Moretti.
Torino have failed to win in their last six Serie A matches and it would not be surprising if Toro president Urbano Cairo shows Mazzarri the door.