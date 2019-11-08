Serie A’s sacking season in full flow: Who’s next?

Coach sackings have come thick and fast in the early stages of the 2019/20 Serie A campaign, which should not surprise followers of Italian football due to the notorious reputation that club owners in Italy have for firing tacticians.

So far AC Milan, Sampdoria, Genoa, and Brescia have changed their coaches while Udinese are looking for a permanent replacement for Igor Tudor because caretaker coach Luca Gotti does not want the role on a full-time basis.

Five tacticians have already lost their jobs in the opening 11 rounds and it is probable that the trend will continue as the season progresses.

Here are Forza Italian Football’s five potential candidates to face the sack next in Serie A.