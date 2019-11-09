Conte: Getting goals from midfield is important for Inter

Antonio Conte insisted that goals from midfield is fundamental in his team’s style of play after Nicolo Barella bagged the winner in a 2-1 victory over Hellas Verona on Saturday night.

A penalty from Valerio Verre gave Verona the lead midway through the opening period, the first Inter have conceded this season. Then just after the hour mark Matias Vecino headed in the equaliser, before Barella smashed into the top corner with just seven minutes left to play.

“For us, getting midfield goals is important and in my way of playing I count a lot on midfielders scoring,” Conte told the press.

“The season started with the midfielders scoring, then Lautaro and Lukaku. However, the contribution of goals from midfield is fundamental.

“We have the type of midfielders that have the quality to score, such as Vecino and Gagliardini. They are ideally suited to coming into the team.

“Barella is another like that, though he has to improve in the build up of play and score more goals. Both Brozovic and Sensi can also score a lot.”

On the performance itself, Conte put the win down to sheer hard work, not just on Saturday, but since he has taken over at Inter.

“Everyone worked hard and that is why we are talking about Inter being in first place [in the Serie A table] again,” Conte said. “Though maybe just for one day.

“And with the matches in the Champions League, the fans are proud of how we have played against teams who are a little ahead of us in Europe.

“I can only thank those who have worked in this way for the last four months.

“We should only be looking at ourselves, and not at other teams, as this would only be detrimental to us.

“It was the seventh game in 20 days, and we’ve been better, but the break has arrived at the right time.”

Valentino Lazaro has also garnered praise from Conte, especially given it was his cross which allowed Vecino to equalise.

“We signed him [Lazaro] because he has important qualities that we need,” Conte stated. “ I now find myself with an extra arrow in my bow which is important.

“I always try to make the best selections based on the team we are facing, and am fortunate to be dealing with such good players.”