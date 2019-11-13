Conte: I always try to set an example for my players

Antonio Conte has spoken of his desire to lead by example at Inter and how he hopes his methods will get the best out of his players.

Conte’s arrival this summer has provided Inter with a new lease of life after a disappointing fourth-place finish last season.

The Nerazzurri sit only a point behind leaders Juventus having won ten of their first 12 games and Conte’s side appear to be mounting a serious challenge for La Vecchia Signora’s crown.

“I always try to set a good example to my players, so that they can give 110 percent on the pitch,” Conte said as he spoke to local coaches in Saudi Arabia.

“Behaviours that can lead players to constantly raise the bar.

“I realise that I ask a lot of footballers, they often struggle, not everyone is used to the rhythm I’m looking for.

“But if the ambition is to win and do something important, to write history, pushing to the maximum can only become inevitable.”

Conte will be hoping that this latest international break doesn’t derail Inter’s good run of form, as both he and his players strive to break the Nerazzurri’s ten-year wait for a Scudetto.