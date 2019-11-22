Conte: I couldn’t be happier with Lukaku and Lautaro

Antonio Conte couldn’t be happier with Romelu Lukaku’s early-season form since his summer arrival.

The Belgian has impressed in his early days in Italy, having joined from Manchester United.

“He’s a very important player for us, as is Lautaro Martinez,” Conte said at his pre-Torino press conference.

“Both are doing very well and there’s very little for me to say about them.

“All I can do is underline the work he’s diong and the goals they’re scoring together.

“I couldn’t be happier and I hope they can continue this way.”

Conte is somewhat frustrated by Inter’s lack of time to plan for their trip to Turin.

“We haven’t had a lot of time to prepare,” he bemoaned.

“And despite the bad weather today [Friday] we have to work because Torino are a tough opponent.”