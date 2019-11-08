Conte: I didn’t have an outburst, my words were considered

Antonio Conte is adamant that his post-Borussia Dortmund comments weren’t an outburst against the club, and that his words were considered.

The Inter boss hit out at the club for their summer transfer business, which he claims wasn’t sufficient.

“It wasn’t an outburst,” he said when questioned about how his comments were taken by the club ahead of their meeting with Hellas Verona this weekend.

“It was constructive speech. Mistakes were made, but I didn’t want to point a finger at anyone.

“I don’t know if the club’s leaders understood it. I’m here to try to change how the club have been for the last nine years.

“Everything is done with the intention of improving. To be clear that we can do better because this is Inter.”

Looking at the Verona game itself, Conte knows that they won’t have it easy.

“We’re preparing for it with a lot of attention,” he explained.

“They run, press and so we’ll have to be prepared. It won’t be a simple game.

“We’ll have to be good at forgetting the disappointment against Dortmund.

“It can leave a mark, but it’s part of our maturation process to quickly move on from the bitterness of losing.”