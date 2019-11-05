Conte: Inter can’t compete in two competitions in these conditions

Inter coach Antonio Conte unleashed on directors after falling to Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday, stating that big mistakes were made in planning for the season.

Despite being up 2-0 at half-time, the Nerazzurri threw it all away in stunning fashion to lose 3-2 – the first time they’ve lost a Champions League match after having a two-goal advantage.

Conte was quick to defend his players and lay blame at the feet of Inter management, stating they made mistakes in building the team over the summer, which was left them short of alternatives.

“The same thing that happened against Barcelona happened today, in fact it’s worse because we were ahead by two goals,” he told Sky Sport Italia.

“It’s upsetting as I constantly have to talk about the same things. Honestly I don’t want to talk about the second half of the match, as there are too many alibis and I don’t want to create any more.

“I don’t want to make any alibis, I just want to thank my players for what they are doing at this time. We always touch the same arguments, so we’ll move forward even though this defeat bothers me.

“We can’t do anything more than work, so maybe a director should come here and say something else. We started planning from the start, but we could have planned things out much better. We must try to improve, as through work we can cause problems for anyone.

“It’s not a question of management, as you always have to work together. Some major mistakes were made, as we can’t play in the league and Champions League in these conditions and be strung out.

“I think that we paid for our fatigue today, there’s no point in hiding it.”

Inter can still qualify for the knockout stages of the Champions League with two wins from their upcoming matches against Slavia Prague and Barcelona.