Conte: Inter must show character against Borussia Dortmund

Inter coach Antonio Conte has called on his players to rise to the occasion for their Champions League clash with Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday.

The Nerazzurri secured three points from their last match with the Bundesliga outfit, putting them level on four points, but Conte is aware of the challenges his side will face in Germany.

“It’s an important match as we are level on points with Borussia, while Barcelona have all but secured qualification,” he stated at his pre-match press conference.

“We did well to win at home but we know the dangers that await tomorrow, as we will face a strong and proven team that have been in the Champions League for several years.

“The atmosphere will be hot and electric, and we know what the Borussia supporters can do for the players.

“It will be important for us to show character as we are coming here to play our game.”

Inter have scored in every match so far this season, and Conte believes that’s due to his side’s willingness to play the ball.

“It’s also a question of our characteristics, as we don’t have a lot of players that play on the counter so we have to create our chances,” he added.

“Our goal is to hurt the opposition with the ball at our feet, so we always push forward. In fact, sometimes we push too far and we could do without that.”

Stefano Sensi has recovered from his muscle injury, but Conte seemed undecided on how to use the Italian.

“He’s recovered and completed his third training session with the team,” he stated.

“The first one was before the Bologna match. He’s available but I have to think about how to use him, whether it’s from the start or during the match.”