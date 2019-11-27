Conte: Inter needs Champions League in order to grow

Inter coach Antonio Conte knows full well that his side have slim hopes of making it through to the knockout stages of the Champions League, but he believes playing in high-pressure matches will help his side grow.

The Nerazzurri travel for a clash with Slavia Prague on Wednesday knowing that a win will keep their hopes of qualification alive ahead of their match with Barcelona on the final matchday.

Regardless of how things play out, Conte believes Inter need to test themselves in these type of encounters in order to continue their growth.

“We know full well the importance of tomorrow’s match,” he stated at his pre-match press conference. “We will suffer as we did against Barcelona and Dortmund, and as we did in the first match.

“However we are now much more of a team compared to the match at the San Siro. We’ve had time to work and understand the football we want to play.

“We need these type of matches in order to continue our growth. We don’t have much of a chance of going through, but we must go on.

“You always play top teams in the Champions League, and they are sides that have acquired a winning mentality over time, which is why you encounter more difficulties.

“However by growing in Italy we will also grow in Europe. Here [Europe] we are a newborn.”

Inter are without the likes of Nicolo Barella and Stefano Sensi for Wednesday’s match, meaning Borja Valero will likely start, but Conte isn’t concerned by his growing list of absentees.

“There is a desire to do well and it makes no sense of crying before the match over who is unavailable,” he added.

“Since day one we’ve worked on an idea that has been taken on by all the players. There is no reason to change this program or process if someone is missing.

“I am relaxed because I have faith in all my players. Borja Valero’s inclusion against Torino is the best example.”