Conte: Inter players should have sex with the least effort possible

Antonio Conte has laid out clear instructions for his Inter players’ more intimate moments, explaining that they shouldn’t spend much time or effort during sex.

Concerned about the welfare of his players, Conte has advised them to take it easy during their downtime and has encouraged engaging in relations with partners only.

“I was a player too,” the Inter coach told L’Equipe.

“During competition, it [sex] should not last long.

“Also, it should be done with the least effort possible, so underneath the partner. Preferably with their wife as then there is no obligation to put in an exceptional performance!”

Inter are back in Serie A action at Torino on Saturday.