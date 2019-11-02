Conte: Inter showed great strength of character in deserved win at Bologna

Inter turned a one-goal deficit into three points at Bologna on Saturday evening and Antonio Conte was left pleased by what he saw.

The Nerazzurri struggled for a lot of the game but a last-minute penalty allowed them to escape with a win against a stubborn Rossoblu

“I’m very happy,” Conte said to the assembled journalists at his post-match press conference.

“We’ve won at a difficult stadium against a strong team.

“I have to congratulate Bologna too. If you play against them and aren’t organised well, then you’re at risk.”

Bologna’s Lukasz Skorupski made a number of fine saves throughout the evening to frustrate Inter, and Cote recognised the Pole afterwards.

“It’s a deserved win from what I’ve seen,” he explained, “Skorupski made some big saves.

“It was a great test of our character and strength.

“We ended up playing very offensively with two wingers out wide and the players responded in the best way.

“Now we have to get back to Milan and focus on the Champions League.”