Conte: Inter want more from Lautaro Martinez

Inter coach Antonio Conte has challenged striker Lautaro Martinez to continue his impressive form and improve further in front of goal.

The 22-year-old Argentina international has struck up a burgeoning attacking partnership with fellow forward Romelu Lukaku as Inter lay just one point off Juventus at the top of Serie A.

Despite impressing in his second full season since arriving from Argentine outfit Racing Club, Martinez has been called upon to continue his solid campaign by former Chelsea coach Conte.

“Lautaro has made good progress, but there is still a lot of room for improvement because he is only 22,” Conte declared in his press conference ahead of Inter’s trip to Bologna on Saturday.

“I want him to be fiercer and stronger, and he must learn to be more clinical with the half-chances that come his way. To continue his progress, he must show he has the fire and determination.”

Martinez has scored seven goals in 13 appearances so far this season for Inter, whilst the striker has netted nine goals in 15 caps for Argentina since debuting in 2018.