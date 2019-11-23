Conte: Lautaro and Lukaku will be Inter strikers for at least 6-7 years

Inter coach Antonio Conte lauded the efforts of Lautaro Martinez and Romelu Lukaku as the duo netted in the Nerazzurri’s dominant 3-0 victory over Torino on Saturday.

The Biscione remain perfect away from home in Serie A with seven wins from as many matches this season as they kept their cool despite playing in rainy conditions.

Conte singled out Lautaro and Lukaku as players that could play a key role for Inter in the years to come, though he also praised the likes of Borja Valero and Federico Dimarco who got some rare playing time on Saturday.

“What makes me happiest is that we didn’t concede,” he told DAZN at the end of the match. “Borja Valero has worked a lot and in silence, waiting for his moment.

“I have players that are always ready. It’s a pleasure to have them and coach them. Just like Dimarco. We gave away three important players like [Mauro] Icardi, [Radja] Nainggolan and [Ivan] Perisic. We sold them and we didn’t get anything financially.

“Therefore we could have an important figure to spend. We do have Lautaro and Lukaku who are 22 and 26. They can potentially be Inter strikers for the next six or seven years. They are growing exponentially.

“They could have scored more goals today, but they are also doing well off the ball and it isn’t easy to find strikers like that.”

One negative was the injury suffered by Nicolo Barella, who was forced to leave the pitch with a knee injury in the first half.

“I hope that Barella’s injury isn’t serious,” Conte added. “Barella has grown in exponential fashion, he is important for us.

“I hope that the tests don’t bring about disastrous results.”