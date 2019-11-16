Conte receives bullet and anonymous letter in post

Inter coach Antonio Conte has received an anonymous threatening letter and a bullet in the post this week.

In turn, Conte called the police to inform them of what had happened, as well as telling his employers.

Corriere della Sera have reported that safety measures are being taken to protect the Italian, with a police presence now outside his home and at the club’s training facilities.

Police are now analysing every piece of evidence they have in an attempt to identify the person behind the package.

For now, surveillance on Conte will continue.