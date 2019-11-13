Cristiano in crisis at Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo is living through troubled times at Juventus, in what is his first problematic period in Turin.

The Portuguese made headlines for the wrong reasons on Sunday by storming out of the Allianz Stadium before Juventus’ game with AC Milan had ended, having been unhappy to be withdrawn in the 55th minute.

Despite his petulance, the club have opted to avoid punishing their star.

But La Gazzetta dello Sport have written that the No.7 is in his first crisis in Serie A, and that Juventus are on alert.

The publication have explained that Cristiano is out of shape, carrying some fitness problems and misfiring in front of goal, and that he’s suffering a start to the season worse than most years of his career.

Now on international duty with Portugal though, he’s aiming to get back on target.