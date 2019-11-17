Cristiano Ronaldo: I don’t like to be substituted, but I wasn’t fully fit

After Maurizio Sarri subbed off Cristiano Ronaldo in two successive Juventus’ games, the Portuguese star has admitted that he doesn’t enjoy being replaced.

Ronaldo also indicated that he wasn’t fully fit during the Old Lady’s last couple of matches, but wanted to help his team win.

“In the last three weeks, I have been playing despite not being fully fit,” Ronaldo told the media.

“I don’t like to be substituted, but I have been playing despite not being fully fit and I tried to help Juventus.

“I understand the substitutions, as I wasn’t 100 percent.

“In these two games with Portugal I wasn’t at 100 percent either.

“But I am very proud to sacrifice myself for the national team or for my club.

“In my career, I never had serious injuries, as I usually do between 50 and 60 games, but I am having some discomfort that prevent me from being at 100 percent.

“Someone should have said something, especially the coach or myself, but you know I don’t usually talk to the press a lot.”