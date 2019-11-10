Cristiano Ronaldo leaves Allianz Stadium before the end of AC Milan clash

Cristiano Ronaldo didn’t take kindly to being substituted in Juventus’ 1-0 win over AC Milan on Sunday night.

A late Paulo Dybala goal was the difference between the two teams, with the Argentine replacing Ronaldo 55 minutes in.

When going off the pitch Ronaldo looked visibly angry with coach Maurizio Sarri’s decision and went straight down the tunnel instead of to the Juventus bench.

He then left the Allianz Stadium three minutes before the end of the match.

Ronaldo has been subbed off twice in the current campaign which is as many times as in in the whole of the 2018/19 season.

 

