Cristiano Ronaldo sends best wishes to injured Everton star

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo has sent his best wishes to compatriot Andre Gomes after the Everton midfielder suffered a horrific injury on Sunday.

The Toffees ace suffered a fracture dislocation of his right ankle after a challenge from Tottenham Hotspurs’ Heung-min Son, which saw his foot get caught in the turf.

Players on the pitch were visibly distressed by the injury, with Son reduced to tears, though Everton have since confirmed that the 26-year-old underwent successful surgery and is expected to make a full recovery.

That hasn’t stopped fans and players from showing their support, with Ronaldo taking to Instagram to do just that.

“I hope you heal quickly,” he wrote to Andre Gomes. “You will return better than before. A big hug.”

Gomes and Ronaldo were both part of the Portugal national team that won Euro 2016.