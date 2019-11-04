Cristiano Ronaldo suffering worst numbers in a decade in Serie A

It’s not just Real Madrid that misses Cristiano Ronaldo; the Portuguese forward also pines for his former club.

In his first year in Turin, Cristiano scored 27 goals 42 games, his worst record since the 2008/09 campaign, his final season before leaving Manchester United for Real Madrid.

Cristiano wasn’t even the Capocannoniere and it will be difficult for him to achieve that honour in this current campaign, too.

So far, the 34-year-old has five goals in nine Serie A games, which is quite a distance behind Ciro Immobile’s 13 in 11 or Romelu Lukaku’s nine in 11.

At present, Cristiano is being outperformed in a goalscoring sense by Luis Muriel (eight in nine for Atalanta), Domenico Berardi (seven in nine for Sassuolo) and Duvan Zapata (six in seven for Atalanta).

Arkadiusz Milik is currently level with Cristiano on five goals, although he achieved that figure in three fewer games than the Juventus star. Cristiano has, however, scored one goal in the Champions League while Milik is yet to open his account in Europe this season.

In the 2018/19 campaign, Cristiano also saw his record worsen with regard to shots on targets as he managed 83 over the course of the season.During his time at Real Madrid, the forward never dropped below 99 shots on target, perhaps an indication of the amount of chances his former teammates at Los Blancos used to create for him.