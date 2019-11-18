Cristiano Ronaldo to face Sarri on Tuesday

Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to Turin to join up with his Juventus teammates after finishing his international commitments on Sunday.

Portugal beat both Lithuania and Luxembourg to qualify for the European Championship, and the No.7’s attention now turns back to club duty.

Gazzetta.it have reported that Cristiano will be reunited with coach Maurizio Sarri on Tuesday, as well as meeting a number of his teammates again.

The forward has been at the centre of a storm since storming out of the Allianz Stadium before Juve’s win over AC Milan had finished, following his 55th minute withdrawal.