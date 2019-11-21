Crystal Palace serious about landing Inter striker

Although Flamengo remain favourites to land Gabigol, Crystal Palace have emerged as serious contenders for the Inter owned striker.

The 23-year-old has enjoyed a rebirth since joining the Mengao on loan in January 2019, scoring 38 goals in 53 appearances in all competitions for the Brazilian side.

As a result Flamengo have made it clear they want to sign Gabigol on a permanent deal, and FCInterNews reports talks have centred around a deal worth €22 million plus 20 percent of any future sales for Inter.

However the Brazilian side aren’t the only outfit interested in landing the striker, with Crystal Palace ready to offer €23m plus €4m a season to the player until 2024.

With Flamengo set to take on River Plate in the Copa Libertadores final on Saturday, it’s believed Gabigol will focus his attention on which side to sign for sometime in the near future.

Should Crystal Palace fail in their bid to land the Brazilian, they will reportedly turn their attention to Olivier Giroud of Chelsea or Edouard of Celtic.