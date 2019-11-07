De Bruyne: Atalanta’s approach made things difficult for Manchester City

Atalanta’s man-to-man approach in the second half of their Champions League draw with Manchester City on Wednesday evening made life difficult for the English side.

But City’s Kevin De Bruyne believes that the Premier League champions should have done more in the first half to kill the game off.

“We had chances in the first half and if it got to two or three-nil then the game is over,” he told journalists in the mixed zone afterwards.

“But we gave them the opportunity to come back. The second half was a little bit more difficult because they played man to man, so it’s difficult to create a lot.”

The Italians levelled just four minutes into the second half through Mario Pasalic and De Bruyne admitted that things changed from there.

“After the 1-1 it was a fighting game,” he added.

“We made a couple of mistake but if we’d scored more in the first half then we would’ve been okay