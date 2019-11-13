De Laurentiis values Napoli at €800 million amidst sale speculation

Reports out of England suggest Al-Thani of Qatar is ready to buy Napoli, with President Aurelio De Laurentiis valuing the club at €800 million.

Things have been anything but smooth at the Partenopei recently, with the players and coach Carlo Ancelotti going against the club and breaking a training retreat.

Although there has been no indication that De Laurentiis is willing to sell the club due to the recent mutiny, the Daily Mail suggests Al-Thani – who also owns Paris-Saint Germain – is willing to buy the club for €560m.

La Gazzetta dello Sport reports that De Laurentiis is currently in Los Angeles working on movies and will only return to Italy in a few weeks.

It’s only then that the real picture will emerge, as up to now the Azzurri owner has never talked about selling the club.

That could change depending on the offer made by Al-Thani however, with De Laurentiis valuing Napoli at €800m.