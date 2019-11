Matthijs de Ligt scored his first ever goal for Juventus to win the Derby della Mole against Torino on Saturday night.

The last Dutchman to score a goal for Juventus in Serie A before De Ligt was Davids back in November 2002, also against Torino. That match ended 4-0 to the Bianconeri.

De Ligt and Davids are the only two Dutch players to score for Juventus in Serie A.

