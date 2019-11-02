De Ligt becomes youngest derby scorer for Juventus in 60 years

As well as bagging his first ever goal for Juventus in the Derby della Mole with Juventus, Matthijs de Ligt is also the youngest player to score against Torino in 60 years.

At just 20 years and 82 days, De Ligt is fifth on the all time list of youngest scorers behind Felice Borel, Bruno Nicole, Menti and Guglielmo Gabetto.

Nicole scored in the derby in March 1959, which Torino won 3-2.