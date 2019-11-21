De Ligt: I have no regrets about joining Juventus

Juventus’ Matthijs de Ligt has hit back at Patrick Kluivert’s claims that he regrets choosing to join the Italian champions over Barcelona.

The former forward, who works at the Catalan club, suggested last week that the youngster was feeling as though he made the wrong choice, with Paris Saint-Germain and the LaLiga Santander winners having come close to securing his services.

“I don’t regret having come to Juve at all,” De Ligt responded in an interview with Voetbal Primeur.

“The press say and write a lot of things and if someone like Kluivert speaks it may seem real, but his opinion is nothing more than a guess”