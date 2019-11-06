De Roon tells new Manchester City goalkeeper: It could have gone worse

Atalanta midfielder Marten de Roon complimented Kyle Walker for his performance in goal on Wednesday, noting things could have gone worse for the defender in his new role.

La Dea and Manchester City battled to a 1-1 draw in their Champions League match at the San Siro on Wednesday, but it’s the end of the contest that has made headlines.

Pep Guardiola brought Claudio Bravo on for starting goalkeeper Emerson at half-time to give the back-up some playing time, but that decision backfired when the Chilean was sent off with 10 minutes to play.

As a result Walker grabbed some gloves and a shirt and took over in goal, and he was made to work in his new position, finishing the match with more saves than the previous two goalkeepers.

That wasn’t lost on De Roon, who congratulated Walker on his performance and noted that things could have gone worse by making reference to Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, who scored an unlucky own-goal with his face against Ajax on Tuesday.

“I think it was a little bit of both,” Walker told reporters when asked if he volunteered or was picked for the position.

“All jokes aside we came here to get a point or a victory. We knew it was going to be difficult as they play man-to-man, they’re a good team and they’re in the Champions League for a reason.”