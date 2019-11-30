Delighted Gasperini praises Atalanta players after derby win

Atalanta left Brescia with all three points after humiliating their Lombardia Derby opponents in a 3-0 win at the Stadio Mario Rigamonti on Saturday afternoon.

The pair met for the first time in 13 years and despite La Dea having played two big games – against Juventus and Dinamo Zagreb – in the last week, they were dominant from the first to last minute.

“I want to credit my players,” Gasperini said at his post-match press conference at the Rigamonti.

“We started strong and knew that we could face some problems as time passed.

“We played with great quality in the first half and as soon as we stepped off for a second Brescia became dangerous.”

Mario Pasalic got Atalanta’s first and second goal on the day and Gasperini acknowledged that the Croatian’s importance has increased during this calendar year.

“He’s a reliable player, even when he plays as a pure midfielder,” Gasp explained.

“From the second round of fixtures last season he started to score a lot of goals and add a consistency and solidity that he didn’t have before.

“Now he’s become an important player just like [Marten] De Roon, [Remo] Freuler and so many others.”

Just 24 Nerazzurri supporters made the short trip from Bergamo for the occasion as their fans continue to protest against what they deem to be unjust treatment from authorities and excessive security measures.

The fans will gather at the club’s Zingonia training complex to welcome the squad back in the evening, but Gasperini is hopeful that the return fixture in Bergamo will be played in front of a regular crowd.

“We hope the next derby is played in front of a full stadium,” he said.

“I want all of the derbies to be heard and fought.

“But the important thing is that things don’t go too far like in the past.”