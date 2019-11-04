Determination key for Rolando Maran and Cagliari

Atalanta hosted Cagliari at the Gewiss stadium at the lunchtime kick-off on Sunday where the visitors ran out 2-0 winners in what was a fantastic performance from Rolando Maran’s men.

The Rossoblu performed exceptionally well, with resolute defending and fighting for every inch of grass. Maran has guided his side to nine unbeaten matches, a run which is one shy of Marco Giampaolo’s record of ten matches for Cagliari, which has stood since November 2006.

The resilience and determination to shut Atalanta out gave Cagliari the three points where they frustrated Atalanta all match.

Atalanta had been on a run of sixteen matches where they had scored but Cagliari limited the space in the final third. As a result, their first shot on target came in the 81st minute.

The unbeaten run of matches has Cagliari sitting joint fourth in the Serie A table, level on points with Atalanta and Lazio. An impressive feat by Maran’s side who continue to perform admirably with the coach constructing well balanced team that all fell they have something to prove.

With players like Radja Nainggolan spearheading the midfield, supporting Joao Pedro and Giovanni Simeone, they are forming a lethal trident on the counter-attack.

Then there is the regeneration of Robin Olsen in goal. Much derided at Roma last season, the Swede has been a massive asset to Maran so far and has conceded just to goals. A figure bettered only by Juventus, Inter, Roma, Lazio and Hellas Verona.

Cagliari fans waited at the airport in Sardinia as they welcomed their heroes home from Bergamo, beginning to dream that they can replicate the feats of the vanquished La Dea team.