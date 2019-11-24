Di Carmine strike gives Verona win over Fiorentina

STADIO MARC’ANTONIO BENTEGODI (Verona) – Samuel Di Carmine’s first ever Serie A goal was enough for Hellas Verona as they beat Fiorentina 1-0 on Sunday afternoon.

The Mastini dominated their opponents for most of the game, but were unable to take the chances created, and due to some sublime saves from Bartlomeij Dragowski. But an excellent team move, finished off by the Verona No.10, gave them a second successive home win.

As a result, Verona now sit ninth in the Serie A table, one place above Fiorentina.

It was Verona who had the better of the early running with a Darko Lazovic corner blasted wide by Koray Gunter, then Valerio Verre forced a good stop from Bartlomeij Dragowski from close range.

Lazovic was then denied by the Fiorentina goalkeeper, who pulled off an excellent stop to deny the midfielder from range.

At the other end, Dusan Vlahovic hit straight at Marco Silvestri, but just before the break Verona should have taken the lead when Eddie Salcedo played a neat ball round the Fiorentina defence to Marco Faraoni who was denied by an excellent Dragowski save.

After the break another brilliant save from Dragowski denied Salcedo from a corner, then just after the hour Verona got themselves in front.

A seemingly innocuous ball from Faraoni into the middle was helped on its way by Verre to Di Carmine with plenty of space to pick his spot and fire past Dragowski from 12 yards out.

Verona did have the ball in the net right at the death, but it was ruled out for offside.