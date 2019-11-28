Dominant Roma sweep aside Istanbul Basaksehir

Lorenzo Pellegrini helped Roma on their way to a dominant 3-0 win over Istanbul Basaksehir in their Europa League Group J match on Thursday night.

Roma controlled the tempo at the Basaksehir Fatih Terim Stadyumu and went ahead on the half hour thanks to a Jordan Veretout penalty which was given for a handball against Mehmet Topal.

The Giallorossi doubled their lead thanks to a fantastic counter when Pellegrini sent the ball over the top for Justin Kluivert who made no mistake as he bore down on goal.

Minutes later, Pellegrini would this time set up Edin Dzeko who calmly slotted past Meet Gunok just before referee Ovidiu Hategan blew for half time.

The second half was played with little intensity and Roma cruised to victory, putting them second in Group J.

As a result, if Roma beat Wolfsberger in their final match, they will be guaranteed passage into the knockout stages.