Dybala delighted to ‘study’ Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi up close

Juventus’ Paulo Dybala is delighted to share a dressing room with both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi and thinks he can improve by playing alongside them.

Dybala has struggled at times with Argentina though and has admitted to finding it hard to play with someone of Messi’s calibre.

“My friends used to say that I had Messi in the national team and then Juve went and signed Cristiano, but I said they were wrong,” he told El Pais, denying that the Portuguese’s arrival was bad news for him.

“Who doesn’t want to play with the best? I can study them every day.

“We’re talking about too phenomenons. Two players who are two steps above anyone else.”

Dybala and Ronaldo have forged a relationship in Turin now, and La Joya explained that he also has a good understanding with Messi.

“I have good vibes with Cristiano,” he added.

“We talk a lot and sometimes for a long time. We talk about Juve, the national team, but also about things that have nothing to do with football.

“With Leo too. My relationship with him has grown a lot.

“We share mate in the afternoons and we’re part of a group who play jokes on the others.”

Juventus meet Atletico Madrid this week at the Allianz Stadium and Dybala knows his compatriot Diego Simeone will make life tough from Los Rojiblancos’ bench.

“He’s different at home and away,” he said.

“Last year at the Wanda Metropolitano they played very well and at no point were they defensive.

“They’re an aggressive team who fight for each ball and they attacked us.

“In the return we expected something similar but it wasn’t like that.

“His teams defend very well.”