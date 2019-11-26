Dybala secures win over Atletico and top spot in Group D for Juventus

A wonderful Paulo Dybala freekick gave Juventus a 1-0 win over Atletico Madrid on Tuesday evening at the Allianz Stadium just their second in Champions League victory against the Rojiblancos.

Victory means Juventus top Group D, with Atletico sure of a place in the last 16 if they beat CSKA Moscow on the final matchday.

Juventus dominated their opponents, who were beset with injury problems going into the game, though neither side were able to create much, it took a moment of magic from he Juventus No.10 to give the Bianconeri the three points.

Atletico have now won just two of their last 12 Champions League away games, and lost two consecutive matches in the group stage of the competition for the first time since October 2009.

It was Juventus who started the better, and had the first real chance when Aaron Ramsey combined well with Paulo Dybala on the edge of the area, only for the former to side-foot straight at Jan Oblak.

Atletico did have a couple of early opportunities. Thomas Partey blasted wide following a corner, then Saul Niguez put a header over the crossbar when unmarked in the area.

Saul had another go with a low drive from the edge of the area, but it was gathered by Wojciech Szczesny at the second attempt.

From there Juventus dominated their opponents, having 71 percent of the ball in the opening 45 minutes, with the Bianconeri unable to breakdown a resolute Atletico defence for the majority.

Then just before half time, Dybala put a freekick into the net from a seemingly impossible angle, rifling through the hands of Oblak and just under the crossbar.

After the break Saul had an early chance when he volleyed into the ground from 12 yards out, with Szczesny well placed to make the stop.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who had been quiet, found himself in on goal as the ball broke loose on the halfway line, but he was caught by Thomas and eventually blasted over the bar.

Substitute Joao Felix blasted just wide from 18 yards, then at the other end Federico Bernardeschi cut in from the right and his low drive smashed against the upright.

Tempers began to flare when Atletico failed to put the ball out when Ronaldo was down injured and after Leonardo Bonucci did manage to halt the game, Diego Simeone’s men once again kept the ball, much to the ire of the Juventus faithful.

A lovely back heel pass into the path of Dybala from Ronaldo sent the Argentine on his way into the box, but a good recovery tackle from Felipe denied the Juventus No.10.

In the final stages as Atletico pressed for an equaliser, Matthijs de Ligt denied Angel Correa with a brilliant last ditch tackle.

And In the final minute a ball across the face of the goal from Correa was just out of Morata’s reach.