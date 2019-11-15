Dzeko: I like Mancini, but I want to beat him

Roma captain Edin Dzeko has spoken of his relationship with current Italy coach Roberto Mancini as he prepares for Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Euro 2020 qualifying clash with the Azzurri in Zenica on Friday evening.

Dzeko played for Mancini at Manchester City, but questions were raised over their relationship in 2012 when the Bosnian expressed concern over his playing time.

However, the 33-year-old striker stayed with the Sky Blues for a further three seasons despite the reported spat between the pair.

“We know each other very well, we have a good relationship,” Dzeko said in an interview with Rai Sport. “He wanted me at Manchester City and he took me there. I am very grateful to him.”

“I think that like every other player I always wanted to play. It was a very strong team so it’s normal that I couldn’t always play. Obviously I hope to beat him tonight [Friday].”

Dzeko is Bosnia and Herzegovina’s all time leading scorer with 58 goals and has looked in good form in Serie A despite the Giallorossi’s mixed start to the campaign. Mancini will be hoping his side can stop the big striker adding to his tally as the Azzurri look to win their tenth straight game.