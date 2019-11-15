Ekdal: If I had a bet I’d say Ibrahimovic will join AC Milan

Conor Clancy Date: 15th November 2019 at 2:28pm
’s compatriot thinks the forward is more likely to return to than to join this winter.

The former Rossoneri forward is expected to return to this January transfer window, having left the Los Angeles Galaxy.

“I find it hard to imagine him at Bologna,” Ekdal said while on international duty.

“To me, Milan seems like the most natural destination. If I had a bet I’d say [he’ll go to] Milan.”

The midfielder, though, did add that it’s hard to predict what the 38-year-old will do.

“You never know what decision Zlatan will take.”

 

