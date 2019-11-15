Ekdal: If I had a bet I’d say Ibrahimovic will join AC Milan

Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s compatriot Albin Ekdal thinks the forward is more likely to return to AC Milan than to join Bologna this winter.

The former Rossoneri forward is expected to return to Serie A this January transfer window, having left the Los Angeles Galaxy.

“I find it hard to imagine him at Bologna,” Ekdal said while on international duty.

“To me, Milan seems like the most natural destination. If I had a bet I’d say [he’ll go to] Milan.”

The Sampdoria midfielder, though, did add that it’s hard to predict what the 38-year-old will do.

“You never know what decision Zlatan will take.”