Emre Can unhappy at Juventus

Emre Can admits that he is unhappy at Juventus after failing to convince Maurizio Sarri that he’s worthy of starting place.

The German international left current European Champions, Liverpool, in search of glory in 2018 but has failed to make an impact since arriving in Italy and is making his frustration known.

Can played a bigger part under former coach Massimiliano Allegri but has dropped further down the pecking order this season, leaving the 25-year-old disappointed with his lack of playing time.

“I’m not happy right now. I don’t play much at the moment. Last season I played a lot,” Can told Kicker.

“I’m not playing games from the start, so I’m not happy, but I will stay strong and keep working on myself. I’m often in the gym before or after training, putting in the extra work. I want to be ready.”

The midfielder has started just once this season in Serie A and has failed to make an impact after arriving in Turin, which has led to speculation about his future, with links to Manchester United and Barcelona.