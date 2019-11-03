Extraordinary Lukaku can drive Inter to silverware

STADIO RENATO DALL’ARA (Bologna) – Inter fought from behind to beat Bologna on Saturday evening with a late Romelu Lukaku penalty ensuring they returned north with all three points and an impressive away record still intact.

Romelu Lukaku fired Inter to a comeback at Bologna to leave with all three points and @ConJClancy was there for #FIFattheGames. Report ? https://t.co/zDiV3h4Wwx#BolognaInter #SerieA pic.twitter.com/7iUSR90zsw — ForzaItalianFootball (@SerieAFFC) November 2, 2019

With the win the Nerazzurri recorded their sixth in six games on the road this year, becoming the only side in Europe’s top-five leagues to boast a 100 percent away record.

It’s the first time since November 2012 that Inter have won so many consecutive games on the road and they’re allowing Antonio Conte to extend his own away record. He’s now won in his last eight away Serie A matches – his personal best as a coach.

Unstoppable Lukaku

Romelu Lukaku has stormed into Serie A and has stricken fear into almost every defence he’s come up against. It was thought that he might struggle to find his feet in a new league, in a new team and in a new country where a new language is spoken, but the No.9 has settled better than anyone expected.

In just 11 games the Belgian already has nine goals to his name and has shown an incredible understanding with Lautaro Martinez up top. If the numbers alone aren’t enough to make you stop and take note of just how well he’s playing, then it’s probably worth hearing that no Inter forward has scored nine goals in their first 11 games since Ronaldo in 1997/98.

Conte adores him too, which is no surprise when you see the effort he puts in every week and he’s showing signs of improving with each performance.

On Saturday he covered a lot of ground and even when things weren’t quite going Inter’s way he was coming deep in search of the ball, dragging defenders around the pitch with him and bullying them to keep possession.

Away from footballing matters, he’s already managed to pick up a frighteningly good level of Italian, conducting post-match interviews and stopping in mixed zones too. Not impressive enough already? He also uses his proficiency in Spanish to communicate with Lautaro.

Lazaro has a role

.Valentino Lazaro was handed a first start for Inter – becoming their first Austrian starter in the three points for a win era – at the Dall’Ara and he caught many off guard by not being a disaster.

There’s been a lot of unfair talk surrounding the Austrian, even reports linking him with an exit, but the reactionary nature of modern football has reached ridiculous levels when you consider that he hadn’t lined up from kick off once this season before the weekend.

He was the creative force behind their first-half threats. He played Lautaro through early on, crossed for a goal that was ruled out as the ball had crossed the line before he pulled it back, and was even performing his defensive duties with little fuss.

Those who have written Lazaro off already have been wrong to do so. He has a part to play under Conte, particularly if the Italian can develop him further.

The coming of age continues



Alessandro Bastoni had an education in top-flight defending in 2018/19 and has returned to Inter ready to play an important part.

Veteran Bruno Alves held his hand through some tough times at Parma last year but since he left the Stadio Ennio Tardini it’s become clear that he’s ready to feature for a more competitive side, and Inter have a gem in him.

And in Conte’s Inter he can grow further. With Milan Skriniar and Stefan de Vrij by his side, he can afford to make slight errors and know that he has two top-class teammates to help him, while it should be noted that his presence in place of Diego Godin hasn’t made them look any weaker – high praise for a newcomer.

The 20-year-old is a big talent with a bright future, but his already-high level shouldn’t be overlooked just because of his age.