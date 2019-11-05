Favre: Dortmund knew victory was possible

Borussia Dortmund coach Lucien Favre insists his side always thought victory was possible despite falling behind during their 3-2 victory over Inter on Tuesday.

The German giants fell behind by two goals but mounted a stunning second-half comeback via a Julian Brandt strike and an Achraf Hakimi brace.

“I think that our first half wasn’t poor even though we weren’t at our best,” he stated at his post-match press conference.

“We created chances and conceded twice on the counter. In the second half we played vertically, as we wanted to win at all costs. We battled and corrected some things, but our morale was high and we knew that anything was possible.

“In the second half we pressed well and showed patience, intensity and kept the ball. We really played a great game.”

Favre singled out Hakimi for his performance, as the Moroccan now has five of Dortmund’s six Champions League goals this season.

“He is very offensive, he loves to attack even though he is a full-back,” he added. “He rises to the occasion. He is a great player.”

Dortmund now sit one point back of Barcelona in Group F while holding a three point advantage on Inter for second, but Favre believes nothing has been decided yet.

“Everything is possible,” the Frenchman said. “I haven’t looked at the standings, but it is a tough group and we know that.

“Barcelona were held by Slavia Prague, who aren’t an easy side to play against. It’s hard, but we want to move on and this victory is important.”