Fiorentina Starlet Still Harbours Juventus Ambition

Despite the intentions of Fiorentina president Rocco Commisso wanting to keep hold of star winger Federico Chiesa, the Italian international still has the desire to join Juventus at the end of the 2019/20 season.

The 22-year-old was linked with a move to the Bianconeri during the summer but the new Gigliati patron was eager to keep the forward at the club and build the team around him.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Commisso plans to offer Chiesa the same wages as French veteran Franck Ribery but the Italian forward is willing to leave for Juventus once the season ends despite interest from Inter.

Chiesa was on the bench for Fiorentina’s 1-0 defeat to Hellas Verona in Serie A on Sunday afternoon but he did not play a single minute of that match.

In the week leading up to the game, he had been struggling with an adductor muscle injury and reportedly told Viola coach Vincenzo Montella that he did not feeling like playing.

Montella then said to the press that Chiesa would play again “when he is in the right place physically and mentally”.