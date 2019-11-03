Fiorentina v Parma: Official Line-Ups

Parma have enjoyed an impressive run against Fiorentina lately and they’ll be keen to extend that at the Stadio Artemio Franchi on Sunday evening.

The Crociati have won three of their last four meetings with La Viola, losing the other, which is as many as they’d managed in their previous 19.

They have, though, drawn 15 Serie A games against Fiorentina, only against Juventus have they drawn more (16).

Fiorentina’s form has turned lately though. La Viola have won four of their last six Serie A matches (D1 L1), as many wins as in their previous 35 in the competition (D18 L13).

Fiorentina: Dragowski; Venuti, Milenkovic, Ranieri, Dalbert; Pulgar, Badelj, Castrovilli; Chiesa, Boateng, Ghezzal.

Parma: Darmian, Iacoponi, Dermaku, Pezzella; Kucka, Scozzarella, Hernani; Gervinho, Kulusevski, Karamoh.