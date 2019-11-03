Fiorentina v Parma: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

Fiorentina and Parma meet at the Stadio Artemio Franchi on Sunday night in Serie A action, with the contest kicking off at 18:00.

PROBABLE LINE-UPS

Fiorentina (4-3-3): Dragowski; Venuti, Milenkovic, Ceccherini, Dalbert; Pulgar, Badelj, Castrovilli; Chiesa, Vlahovic, Sottil.

Unavailable: Lirola, Caceres.

Suspended: Ribery, Pezzella.

Parma (4-3-3): Sepe; Darmian, Iacoponi, Dermaku, Pezzella; Kucka, Scozzarella, Barillà; Karamoh, Kulusevski, Gervinho.

Unavailable: Laurini, Cornelius, Grassi, Inglese, Gagliolo.

KEY STATISTICS

– Parma have won three of their last four Serie A meetings against Fiorentina (L1), as many as they had in the previous 19.

– Fiorentina and Parma have drawn only one of their last 15 Serie A meetings at the Franchi (2-2 in 2013) – nine wins for the Viola, five for the Gialloblu.

– Parma have drawn 15 Serie A meetings against Fiorentina, only against Juventus have they drawn more games (16).

– Fiorentina have won four of their last six Serie A matches (D1 L1), as many wins as in their previous 35 in the competition (D18 L13).

– Fiorentina have lost two of their first five home league games this season (W2 D1) – last season they didn’t lose at home until their seventh such match.

– Parma have won three of their last six Serie A encounters (D1 L2), as many wins as in their previous 22 top-flight games (D7 12L).

– Parma have won only one of their previous 13 games away from home in Serie A (D5 L7), after having won three of the previous five away encounters in the top-flight (L2).

– No side have conceded fewer goals than Parma in the last half hour of games in Serie A this season (2).

– Nikola Milenkovic is the youngest defender to have scored at least three goals in the top five European leagues 2019/20.

– Parma midfielder Antonino Barillà made his Serie A debut against Fiorentina in May 2006, with Reggina.