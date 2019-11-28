Flamengo fans call for Gabigol to stay

Gabriel Barbosa has impressed during his spell at Flamengo and fans of the Brazilian side are desperate for him to stay put in Rio de Janeiro.

Gabigol has been in sensational form in Brazil this season and he capped off a near perfect season at the weekend by scoring in both the 89th and 92nd minute of the Copa Libertadores final against River Plate to turn a 1-0 deficit into silverware for the Brazilian side.

Since, Flamango’s support have been calling for his continuation and chants of ‘stay Gabigol’ have been sung in and out of stadiums.

Within 24 hours of conquering the continent, domestic results went in Flamengo’s favour and also saw them crowned Brazilian champions.

In 26 Brazilian Serie A appearances, Gabigol has netted 22 times, providing eight more assists, while he bagged nine goals and two assists in 12 Copa Libertadores games.

Gabigol managed just one goal in his time at Inter across ten appearances, though he was limited to just 183 minutes.