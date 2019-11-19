Florenzi: I Want to Make My Contribution at Roma

Despite speculation linking him with a move away from Rome in January, Roma captain Alessandro Florenzi has said that he is only focused on performing well for the Giallorossi.

The versatile 28-year-old has been relegated to the bench in recent matches by new coach Paulo Fonseca, who prefers Leonardo Spinazzola at right-back and Justin Kluivert on the left-wing, but he is ready to be called upon when needed and contribute for his hometown club.

“I don’t play to change the mind of the coach, but for Alessandro,” Florenzi told SportMediaset. “I think only about playing, I want to make my contribution at Roma.

“I hope that in the short term I will be able to put the coach in difficulty [with selections], he is now making other choices that I respect.

“If I have to be a captain, I must set an example. As happened in the past years, I put Rome in front of me.”