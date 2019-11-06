Freuler: Manchester City’s players can thread a pass through the hole in your ear

Atalanta midfielder Remo Freuler knows that the Bergamaschi will be up against it when they take on Manchester City on Wednesday evening.

City showed their superiority at the Etihad Stadium two weeks ago, coming from behind to beat the Serie A side 5-1, and Freuler has called for his teammates to be alert from the first to last whistle.

“They have great ability,” Freuler said as he accompanied Gian Piero Gasperini at the pre-match press conference. “[They have] very quick and very technical players.

“We need to be switched on for the entire 90 minutes.

“They can thread a through-ball even through the hole in your ear.”

Atalanta sit bottom of the group, yet to pick up a point, and will likely need something on Wednesday evening if they are to remain in Europe after Christmas.

City, meanwhile, can seal their place in the round of 16 with a win but are expected to rotate.