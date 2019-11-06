Gasperini: Atalanta know it will be tough against Manchester City, but we need a result

Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini is aware of his side’s need for points as they take on Manchester City this Wednesday evening.

The Serie A representatives sit bottom of the group without a point, while City have nine from nine and the coach echoed the words of midfielder Remo Freuler in praising the opposition.

“Despite the ability of Manchester City, it’s an opportunity for us to see where we are,” Gasperini said at his pre-match press conference.

“We know we need to get a result to stay in the competition.

“Ultimately, we’ll see where we are in terms of quality and whether or not we can finish third to get into the Europa League.

“It’s important to get a result but it’s going to be tough against a very strong side. Thankfully, we start again at 0-0 so we’ll see how it goes.”

City can progress with a win and even though they’re expected to rotate their squad, Gasperini is aware of their constant desire to give 100 percent, as he saw in the reverse fixture in Manchester.

“Manchester City will want to get points to secure top spot in the group as soon as possible. They’re a side used to playing at the highest level and they always want to win matches – and rightly so.

“For us, I expect to produce a good performance against a quality side.”