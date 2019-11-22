Gasperini: Atalanta need to be careful with their confidence against Juventus

Atalanta boss Gian Piero Gasperini says that his side need to be cautious ahead of their game with Juventus this Saturday.

La Dea welcome the champions to Bergamo and despite them likely to be without Cristiano Ronaldo.

But Gasperini isn’t getting overly excited by the Portuguese’s absence, and he says that Juventus still have the depth to be problematic for Atalanta.

“Juventus’ numbers and results speak for themselves,” Gasperini said when asked if Cristiano Ronaldo’s expected absence would help Atalanta.

“This game is comparable with the game against [Manchester] City. We’ll have the same difficulties.

“There’s a lot of confidence in this [Atalanta] team, but we have to be careful because Juve are a strong side.

“We’re ready. It’s another game against a strong team for us and we have to play above ourselves.”