Gasperini: Atalanta’s aim is still to progress in the Champions League

STADIO SAN SIRO (Milan) – Gian Piero Gasperini hailed the great point Atalanta got against Manchester City after his side managed their first ever draw in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

Gasperini remains adamant that the Bergamaschi will still do their all to qualify, at the very least for a Europa League spot.

“The aim is to qualify [to the next round of the Champions League],” he said afterwards. “We can at least try to get into the Europa League.

“We got a great point. We learned our lessons from the first match.”

Atalanta struggled in the first half in Milan but managed to hold City to just one goal before really turning things up in the second.

“City gave us a difficult time at first, ” Gasperini added. “We suffered, but in the second half we raised our level.

“We played a great second half, we took more risks and were more attacking, and could have almost won the match in the final stages [after Claudio Bravo had been sent off].

“We want to win the next two matches, and then we’ll see what happens.”