Gasperini: Only one result works for Atalanta, we have to win

Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini knows that his Nerazzurri need to take all three points when they host Dinamo Zagreb at the Stadio San Siro this Tuesday evening.

Only a win will do for La Dea who need six points from their last two Champions League group games to stand any chance of progression.

“There’s only one result that keeps us in the competition,” Gasperini said at his pre-match press conference.

“We made a mistake in the first game, we played well against Shakhtar [Donetsk] but unfortunately that result hit us the most.

“Against [Manchester[ City we did well, but we had our worst game in years against Dinamo.”

Atalanta faced Juventus on Saturday and have a huge derby against Brescia coming up this weekend, but Gasp isn’t thinking about rotating.

“We’re only thinking about Dinamo,” he stated.

“There are no calculations to make. We have to win.”

Gasperini went on to confirm that Duvan Zapta would miss out again as he’s yet to complete his return from the injury sustained in October’s international break.

Atalanta will be in action from 21:00 CET.